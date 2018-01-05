Delta State University Pre-Degree Admission Form 2017/2018 On Sale.

The Delta State University hereby invite application from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the institution’s Pre-degree programme for the 2017/2018 academic session. The programme is an intensive one, designed to prepare candidates for entry into 100 level of some selected degree programmes in the University. DELSU Pre-Degree Available Programmes (d) Faculty of Science: (a) Faculty of …

The post Delta State University Pre-Degree Admission Form 2017/2018 On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

