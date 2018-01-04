Dembele returns for Barcelona in 1-1 draw at Celta in Copa – FOXSports.com
FOXSports.com
Dembele returns for Barcelona in 1-1 draw at Celta in Copa
FOXSports.com
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Ousmane Dembele made his return from a long injury layoff as a second-half substitute in Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The 20-year-old France forward ruptured a thigh tendon in his left leg on …
