 Democracy is a delicate proposition – Hamilton Odunze – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Democracy is a delicate proposition – Hamilton Odunze – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Democracy is a delicate proposition – Hamilton Odunze
TheNewsGuru
Democracy is a delicate proposition. It dies quickly in the midst of corruption. Any nation that wants to build and pass on long-lasting democracy to posterity must first fight the splotch of corruption. Ivy League 300 x 250. This is why in Europe and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.