 Denrele Reveals His Relationship With Linda Ikeji – Naija News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Denrele Reveals His Relationship With Linda Ikeji – Naija News

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Naija News

Denrele Reveals His Relationship With Linda Ikeji
Naija News
Denrele who just revealed the level of intimacy between him and the popular blogger Linda Ikeji, he gave a trace back to their relationship way back to their days in unilag as course mates. He spoke on how Linda had been of help to him during their
Denrele throws back to '02 with his real gee Linda IkejiAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.