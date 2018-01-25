“Desist from giving my men alcohol,” — Police commissioner warns Lagosians
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command,CP Edgal Imohimi, has appealed to Lagosians to desist from offering or giving alcoholic drinks to policemen in Lagos state command. . The appeal became necessary in view of the misconduct of some policemen after consumption of all kinds free alcoholic beverages given to them by friends, party makers […]
The post “Desist from giving my men alcohol,” — Police commissioner warns Lagosians appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!