Detained El-Zakzaky ‘feeling better’

Against the backdrop of his speculated death last week, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, yesterday, spoke from detention, saying he was feeling better.

There had been rumours in the media that the leader might have died, following injuries during a 2015 clash with the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State.

El-Zakzaky wore a white gown with a turban. The conversation between the leader and journalists went thus:

“Journalist: Good afternoon, sir?

Sheikh: How are you?

Journalist: Can we have a word with you?

Sheikh: If they agree and allow me.

Journalist: How are you feeling, now?

Sheikh: I am feeling better. The security (officers) have allowed me to see my doctor, my personal doctor. I thank God. I am improving.

Journalist: Do you have anything to add?

Sheikh: I thank you for all your prayers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

