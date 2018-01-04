Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal – The Straits Times
|
The Straits Times
|
Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal
The Straits Times
SINGAPORE – The Vietnamese property magnate who was arrested for immigration offences last Thursday (Dec 28) had entered Singapore using a Vietnamese passport that did not bear his name, The Straits Times has learnt. The Vietnamese government informed …
Singapore Orders Removal of Fugitive Vietnamese Tycoon: Letter
Fugitive Vietnam agent concerned for his safety if sent home
Fugitive Vietnamese tycoon remains in Singapore, lawyer says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!