Deutsche Bank appoints new trade finance head for SSA
Deutsche Bank appoints new trade finance head for SSA
The Nation Newspaper
Deutsche Bank has announced the appointment of Andreas Voss as Head of Trade Finance for Financial Institutions (TFFI) in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Voss will combine his new role with his portfolio as Head of Global Transaction Banking West Africa and …
