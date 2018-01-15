Dickson puts primary school teachers’ salaries on first line charge – Vanguard
Vanguard
Dickson puts primary school teachers' salaries on first line charge
YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, weekend addressed the lingering issue of payment of primary school teachers' salaries in the state, by placing it on first line charge. He also directed the Commissioner for Local Government …
