 Dickson seeks Ijaw unity as Clark decries neglect – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dickson seeks Ijaw unity as Clark decries neglect – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Dickson seeks Ijaw unity as Clark decries neglect
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has made a case for unity among the Ijaw people wherever they may be domiciled in the country. He spoke during a New Year visit to Kiagbodo, the Delta State home of Ijaw Leader Edwin Clark. Dickson described the
Clark Bemoans FG's Neglect of ljaw LandTHISDAY Newspapers
Clark Hopeful FG Will Address Neglect Of Ijaw People In 2018Independent Newspapers Limited
Dickson celebrates New Year with JonathanNew Telegraph Newspaper
The News –SundiataPost (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.