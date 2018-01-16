“Dickson’s Claim Of Complicity In Sponsored Militancy, Killings In Bayelsa, Cheap Blackmail ”–Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has dismissed as “cheap blackmail” and “character assassination” the claim leveled against him by the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson that he is allegedly involved in cases of sponsored killings and unholy romance with militants. According to Senator Lokpobiri, though the accusation […]

The post "Dickson's Claim Of Complicity In Sponsored Militancy, Killings In Bayelsa, Cheap Blackmail "–Lokpobiri appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

