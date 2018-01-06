Did Festus Keyamo Just Shade Oby Ezekwesili?

Popular Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo SAN appeared to have thrown a shade at former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili following a series of tweets in which she called for a boycott of the two major political parties in the country in the 2019 election. Ezekwesili, who is a former World Bank Vice President, had taken Twitter […]

The post Did Festus Keyamo Just Shade Oby Ezekwesili? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

