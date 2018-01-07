 Didier Drogba’s Phone Stolen in Ghana’s State House | Nigeria Today
Didier Drogba’s Phone Stolen in Ghana’s State House

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports

Ivorian football Legend and host of 2017 Aiteo/CAF Awards Didier Drogba has had his phone stolen.

The African football legend Drogba co-hosted CAF Award gala night with South African broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala at the State House Banquet Hall in Accra, Ghana.According to abidjantv.net the former Chelsea player was focused on his task when he realized his “mobile phone had disappeared”.

“Sadly, the icon had to return to his base without his phone,” the report stated

In somewhat similar circumstances Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lost his luggage in transit to Abuja for the 2016 CAF Awards.

He wrote this on his Instagram page afterwards:

“When you arrive for the ceremony…. and they lost our baggage!! So that’s how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa,” he wrote on Instagram.

CAF’s spokesman Junior Binyam added: “Aubameyang only arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja an hour before the event without his bags, as they were missing in transit. That was why he dressed that way.”

