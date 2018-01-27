 Dino Melaye Releases New Song (Video) | Nigeria Today
Dino Melaye Releases New Song (Video)

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Dino Melaye Releases New Song (Video)

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye released a new song with a video session abusing Kogi State Governor, Yaya Bello. The live video was performed inside his room.

In the video, he sang in yoruba which means “What else will Yaya say? After catching him in the act”

Enjoy the new video from Melaye below:

