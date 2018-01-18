 Disgusting ‘Uncle’ Charged With Raping 7 Year Old Girl While Younger Brother Watched | Nigeria Today
Disgusting ‘Uncle’ Charged With Raping 7 Year Old Girl While Younger Brother Watched

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Matthew Maffei, faces a 90-year jail sentence for sexually abusing an underage 7-year-old minor who is the daughter of one of his friends. Matthew aka ‘Uncle Matt’ sexually assaulted the 7-year-old in front of her five-year-old brother while the parents slept in the room next door. Matthew also excreted Faeces onto her face and threatened […]

The post Disgusting ‘Uncle’ Charged With Raping 7 Year Old Girl While Younger Brother Watched appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

