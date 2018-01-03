Dismissed Army Officers Drag FG To ECOWAS Court – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Dismissed Army Officers Drag FG To ECOWAS Court
The Tide
L-R: Chairman of Rivers branch of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr Elliot Orupabo, Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere and Executive Director of Projects of the NDDC, Mr Samuel …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!