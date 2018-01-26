 Disu Wants Salisu To Surpass Eagles’ Past Record – The Tide | Nigeria Today
Disu Wants Salisu To Surpass Eagles’ Past Record – The Tide

The Tide
Former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Tunde Disu has tipped the CHAN Eagles gaffer, Salisu Yusuf to surpass the country's previous achievement at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco. Disu expressed the hope in an interview
