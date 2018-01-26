 Diving into the Deep End: Demi Owoseje talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diving into the Deep End: Demi Owoseje talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Hello BellaNaijarians, We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku. We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. Demi Owoseje, founder of Majeurs Chesterfield, a company that […]

The post Diving into the Deep End: Demi Owoseje talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.