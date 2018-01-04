 DJ Black Coffee gets a residency at Luxury Resort in Vegas 👏🏾 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Black Coffee gets a residency at Luxury Resort in Vegas 👏🏾

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

South Africa’s top disc jockey, DJ Black Coffee has hit the ground running this 2018. Just yesterday, he was announced in the line-up for the prestigious Coachella Festival and he has now announced that has gotten a residency at luxury Vegas resort – Wynn Las Vegas. The veteran disc jockey shared the news on his Instagram page. […]

The post DJ Black Coffee gets a residency at Luxury Resort in Vegas 👏🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.