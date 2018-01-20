DJ Cuppy complains of throat pain, Nigerians attack her with hilarious reactions – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
DJ Cuppy complains of throat pain, Nigerians attack her with hilarious reactions
Information Nigeria
Daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy took to her twitter account and complained of her throat and Nigerians replied her with some hilarious reactions. Her tweet reads: Nigerians on twitter wasted no time to attack …
I can't be with someone who doesn't eat amala – DJ Cuppy
I will love to be proposed to in Disney Island- DJ Cuppy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!