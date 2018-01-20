 DJ Cuppy: I can’t be with someone who doesn’t eat amala – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Cuppy: I can’t be with someone who doesn’t eat amala – TheCable

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

DJ Cuppy: I can't be with someone who doesn't eat amala
TheCable
DJ Cuppy says Nigerian staple, amala, is important to her and anyone who doesn't eat it can't be a part of her life. The disc jockey, who is the daughter of Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria's richest men, made this known in a game show on Ndani TV. She

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.