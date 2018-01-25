DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage
DJ Enimoney – Diet Ft. Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage YBNL Disk jockey “DJ Enimoney” recruits street music champ “Slimcase“, rapper “Reminisce” and the queen of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty “Tiwa Savage” on a Sarz produced tune “Diet“. This is for the streets! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD ON ITUNES
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!