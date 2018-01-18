Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils
Six-times champion Novak Djokovic survived the Rod Laver Arena furnace to reach the third round of the Australian Open, with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over Gael Monfils on Thursday. With temperatures peaking at 39.9 degrees Celsius and reports of 69 degrees being measured on the court surface, Djokovic recovered from a woeful start […]
Comments
