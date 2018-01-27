 ”DM me if your dad needs my attention for some b1owjob”- Bobrisky tells his fans | Nigeria Today
”DM me if your dad needs my attention for some b1owjob”- Bobrisky tells his fans

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian male Barbie Bobrisky made this public announcement on his IG page today. He shared the photo above on his Instagram page and wrote; ”When last did ur mum deep her throat on ur dad D****k. I have been serving ur dad well. Wat matters is I’m getting paid. U can still dm me if […]

The post ”DM me if your dad needs my attention for some b1owjob”- Bobrisky tells his fans appeared first on Timeofgist.

