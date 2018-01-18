DMO releases FGN bond issuance calendar for Q1, 2018

The Debt Management Office (DMO) plans to raise between N315 and N385 billion from FGN Bond Auctions during the first Quarter of 2018 through three tenored bonds, including the 14.50% FGN July 2021, the 16.2884% FGN March 2027 and a new 7-year Bond.

The offer of 3 different tenors is aimed at meeting investors’ varying needs.

This is contained in the FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q1, 2018 which the Debt office released on Wednesday.

The 2021 and the 2027 are Benchmark Bonds which are actively traded.

According to the DMO, the Calendar is intended to enable investors plan their investment activities for the quarter as well as raise funds for the Government. The FGN Bonds have a wide range of investors, both domestic and international, and the Issuance Calendar is one of the key information requirements used for planning their activities.

The DMO stated that its Domestic Issuance Programme for the year is structured to ensure that the funds required to finance the budget deficit will be fully provided over the course of the year as required by its mandate, while also ensuring that the FGN Securities market is efficient, robust and very liquid.

FGN Securities have provided an avenue for market-based financing of the Government’s operations, while also leading in initiatives that have led to the development of other segments of the financial market, particularly the corporate sector.

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

