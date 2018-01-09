 DMO to roll over N1trn treasury bills in Q1 2018 – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DMO to roll over N1trn treasury bills in Q1 2018 – TheCable

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

DMO to roll over N1trn treasury bills in Q1 2018
TheCable
The Debt Management Office (DMO) will roll over treasury bills worth N1 trillion in the first quarter of 2018, data made available by the Central Bank of Nigeria has shown. This represents 85 percent of the total bills that would mature in the first
Investors Oversubscribe Nigeria's Green Bond by 0.94%Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Investors Expect N189 Billion from Bonds Maturing in 2018THISDAY Newspapers
Nigeria Opens Auctions for First Savings Bonds In 2018SundiataPost (press release) (blog)
Independent Newspapers Limited
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.