DMO to roll over N1trn treasury bills in Q1 2018
TheCable
DMO to roll over N1trn treasury bills in Q1 2018
TheCable
The Debt Management Office (DMO) will roll over treasury bills worth N1 trillion in the first quarter of 2018, data made available by the Central Bank of Nigeria has shown. This represents 85 percent of the total bills that would mature in the first …
