 Do Bowen University Require JAMB For Nursing | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Do Bowen University Require JAMB For Nursing

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Do Bowen University Require JAMB For Nursing? Bowen University, Iwo Osun State, Nigerian, the premier Baptist University in Africa, was established on 17th July 2001 upon approval by the federal Government of Nigeria, to provide a well rounded University education to Nigerians who are willing to profit from it. The University is under the proprietorship […]

The post Do Bowen University Require JAMB For Nursing appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.