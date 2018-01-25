 Doctors Offer Free Eye Surgeries To Mark Amosun’s 60th Birthday | Nigeria Today
Doctors Offer Free Eye Surgeries To Mark Amosun’s 60th Birthday

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

Members of the National Association  of Government, General Medical and Dental Practitioners of Nigeria, Ogun State branch, are to carry out 60 free surgeries in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state to mark the 60th birthday of the Ogun state Governor, Senator Ibikunle  Amosun. Chairman of the association, Dr. Olufemi Odusote, while […]

