Dogara reacts to recent killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has described the recent killing across the country as worrisome and unjustifiable. Dogara asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately deploy security forces to the affected areas, while noting that it was time to overhaul Nigeria’s internal security architecture. Dogara, in a statement by his Media Adviser, […]
