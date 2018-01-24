Domestic airlines record 30214 delayed flights in 2017 – Vanguard

Domestic airlines record 30214 delayed flights in 2017

Vanguard

Domestic airlines operating in Nigeria recorded 30,214 cases of delayed flights between January and December 2017, according to figures released by the Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). A document issued by the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

