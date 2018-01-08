 Don Jazzy Shares With Wizkid How Mo’Hits Came Up With ‘Booty Call’ – Konbini | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don Jazzy Shares With Wizkid How Mo’Hits Came Up With ‘Booty Call’ – Konbini

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Don Jazzy Shares With Wizkid How Mo'Hits Came Up With 'Booty Call'
Konbini
In 2007, Mo'Hits — which was made up of Don Jazzy, D'banj, Wande Coal, Dr SID, D'Prince and K-Switch — dropped their stellar compilation project, Curriculum Vitae, which is still one of the best Nigerian albums of all time. The 15-track album was
Don Jazzy Gives Wizkid Hilarious Reply On The Production Of Booty CallNaija News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.