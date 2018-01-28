Don Wanny: Security forces kill another wanted suspected cultist – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Don Wanny: Security forces kill another wanted suspected cultist
Vanguard
Oluchi Igwedibia, a suspected gang member who allegedly participated in the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1, has been shot dead by security forces. Suspect. A security source told newsmen that the suspected killer was tracked …
Security Operatives Kill Suspected Cultist In Rivers
Breaking: DSS, Army kill Don Wanny's brother
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!