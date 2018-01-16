Donald Duke Indicates He Might Run For President In 2019

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has indicated he may be interested in running for President in the 2019 general elections.

“I am entitled to run for the presidency of this country. I am entitled to it. Only on right circumstances I will aspire for it. I don’t shy away from responsibility, only the right circumstance, I will aspire for presidency of this country. I have what it takes to be president of this country.” He said.

According to a report from the Vanguard, the former governor declared his interest for the job at the 3rd Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture titled: “Millennials As Protagonists In Nation Building” in Abuja on Sunday night. Mr Duke who served as Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007 explained that he would only start the process at ”the right time and circumstance.”

Mr Duke, however, challenged the youth to be active participants in the electoral process by getting their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and sensitising others ahead of the general elections in 2019, rather than “loafing around, looking for who to heap their problems on”. The former governor also noted that the country once had young leadership in its first republic. “It was high time Nigerians begun to project people with the technical know-how to take the country to the Promised Land”.