Donald Trump Announces Winners Of His 2017 “Fake News Awards”

US President, Donald Trump has finally announced the winners of his inaugural “Fake News Awards. The winners were announced in a blog post on the GOP website and it features 11 winners. The New York Times is featured twice, CNN four times, and ABC News, TIME, Washington Post, Newsweek all featuring once. The list of […]

The post Donald Trump Announces Winners Of His 2017 “Fake News Awards” appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

