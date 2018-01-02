 Donald Trump rages against Iran, Pakistan in first tweets of 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump rages against Iran, Pakistan in first tweets of 2018

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Donald Trump dedicated his first tweets of the new year to lashing out at Pakistan and Iran. The president first blasted Pakistan on Monday for giving the United States “nothing but lies & deceit.” Minutes later, he tweeted that Iran was “failing at every level.” Trump has been severely critical of the Pakistani government’s handling […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.