Donald Trump used to boast about having sex with his friends’ wives
President Trump used to brag that sleeping with your friends’ wives makes “life worth living,” according to a new book. A passage of author Michael Wolff’s Washington tell-all, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” describes how Trump would devise calculated plots to get the wives of his friends into bed, using jealousy and […]
