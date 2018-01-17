 Donald Trump’s latest controversy about Africa – how should African leaders respond? – Sierra Leone Telegraph | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump’s latest controversy about Africa – how should African leaders respond? – Sierra Leone Telegraph

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Sierra Leone Telegraph

Donald Trump's latest controversy about Africa – how should African leaders respond?
Sierra Leone Telegraph
Donald Trump's latest instalment of crass statements has hit the airwaves for all the wrongs reasons for the past week, in his litany of “how not to be a president”. His latest buccal diarrhoea has seen him describe Africa, Haiti and other countries as
Are Photos Of 'Beautiful' Africa The Best Response To Trump's Vulgar Slur?NPR
78 former US Ambassadors write Trump over Shithole slurPremium Times
Former US Ambassadors Urge Trump to Reassess View of AfricaWall Street Journal
New Scientist –Mic –SBS –The Diplomat
all 66 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.