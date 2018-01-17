Donald Trump’s not quite Joseph Stalin. But his ‘Fake News Awards’ should scare us. – NBCNews.com
Donald Trump's not quite Joseph Stalin. But his 'Fake News Awards' should scare us.
Trump's America is in some ways even worse than Russia was during my Soviet childhood. Jan.17.2018 / 10:06 AM ET. Russian wooden matryoshka dolls depict President Donald Trump, Vladimir Lenin, a Soviet politician and statesman and Russian President …
