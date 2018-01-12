Don’t ask me how I made my money – Ubi Franklin

TripleMG boss Ubi Franklin has criticized people who are curious about how people made their money. In a post on his Instagram, the entrepreneur wrote: Very Annoying when people ask questions like “how did he make his money” “where him carry money from” Why do you want to know how He/she made Money? There is a fundamental […]

The post Don’t ask me how I made my money – Ubi Franklin appeared first on BellaNaija.

