 Don’t be distracted by 2019, Saraki tells Buhari, others | Nigeria Today
Jan 17, 2018

SENATE President Bukola Saraki yesterday charged President Muhammadu Buhari, other elected Nigerians as well as political actors not to be distracted by the politicking of 2019 general elections from discharging their constitutional duties to the people. In an address to welcome the senators from the 2017 end of year recess, the Senate president particularly urged […]

