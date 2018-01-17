Don’t fall for their lies, my relationship with Udom is still strong – Senator Akpabio

The senate minority leader and a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio says his relationship with the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is very cordial and strong.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his special assistant on media, Mr. Anietie Okon, Senator Akpabio advised political jobbers to desist from diverting the attention of the governor from achieving his dream of a greater and united Akwa Ibom to a senseless political propaganda.

He wondered how he (Akpabio) would destroy a house that he helped build and reiterated his support for Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Senator Akpabio also thanked the governor and security agencies for working so hard to eliminate the notorious Akaninyene Jumbo alias Iso Akafid who had destroyed many lives in Ukanafun and sued for peace generally in the state.

He advised politicians against politics of blackmail and propaganda saying playing politics of hatred and blackmail was not good for democracy

The statement in part:

“It is obvious that the concern raised by Senator Akpabio during the end of year stakeholders meeting organized by the deputy governor that all was not well was misunderstood and political jobbers sought to feast on it.

“What the Senator said was that their house should be put in order so that the votes from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district would be put intact for Governor Emmanuel in the next election.

“Senator Akpabio is satisfied that the area of concern raised by the stakeholders which were further explained by the governor during the follow-up meeting with him to the satisfaction of the stakeholders present at the meeting were receiving the attention of the government”

