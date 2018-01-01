Don’t give up on Buhari- Oyo State Governor Appeals

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the President. He said Nigerians should continue to have confidence in the President because his efforts will make a huge turnout for the country.

Recalling the Fuel Scarcity that spoiled the Christmas Celebration for Nigerians, Ajimobi sympathised with Nigerians and assured that it is a situation that won’t last forever because of the hard work the Federal Government are putting to it to ensure that Fuel are distributed to all states.

He assured that Buhari will overcome all the problems the country is facing. He further added that the country will witness developments in infrastructural facilities in the new year 2018 because of the ongoing projects across the country.

In a statement released to the press through Mr Yomi Layika, his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Ajimobi said:-

“Although the challenges we are currently facing appear daunting, it is my utmost belief that, with the commitment and sincerity being exhibited by the Muhammadu Buhari-led FG, we shall overcome them.

“On our part, I want to assure you that we will complete some of the ongoing projects across the state; particularly those already slated for completion by 2018. We will also embark on aggressive rural infrastructural development.

“We are resolute in consolidating on the gains of the past. I crave your understanding and cooperation as good citizens of the state, particularly on the poor state of the economy, which has taken its toll on virtually all the states of the federation.

“I want to appeal to our people to keep supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Let us repose confidence in the president to take the economy through a remarkable turnaround.”

Ending the statement, Ajimobi said : “I wish everyone a New Year that brings prosperity and immense happiness to every home .

