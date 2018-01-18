 ‘Don’t let Manamela’s resignation get her off the hook’: family of Esidimeni victim – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Don’t let Manamela’s resignation get her off the hook’: family of Esidimeni victim – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

'Don't let Manamela's resignation get her off the hook': family of Esidimeni victim
Times LIVE
Former Gauteng Director of Mental Health Dr Makgabo Manamela giving testimony at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg. Manamela was responsible for this issuing of licenses to the NGO's where 143 mentally ill patients died
Esidimeni arbitration hearing resumes in wake of resignations of top officialsEyewitness News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.