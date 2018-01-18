‘Don’t let Manamela’s resignation get her off the hook’: family of Esidimeni victim – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
'Don't let Manamela's resignation get her off the hook': family of Esidimeni victim
Times LIVE
Former Gauteng Director of Mental Health Dr Makgabo Manamela giving testimony at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg. Manamela was responsible for this issuing of licenses to the NGO's where 143 mentally ill patients died …
Esidimeni arbitration hearing resumes in wake of resignations of top officials
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!