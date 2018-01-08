Don’t politicise herdsmen’s killings, says Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Don't politicise herdsmen's killings, says Osinbajo
The Nation Newspaper
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday warned that the killings allegedly by herdsmen should not be politicised. He said a political interpretation could ignite unprecedented crises. Osinbajo cautioned that under no condition should Nigerians allow …
We will protect the poor, helpless who suffer from crisis – Osinbajo
Nigeria: We Swore to Defend Nigeria's Poor, Helpless – Osinbajo
Stop politicizing killings in Benue, Rivers – Osinbajo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!