 Don’t politicise herdsmen’s killings, says Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Don’t politicise herdsmen’s killings, says Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 8, 2018


Don't politicise herdsmen's killings, says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday warned that the killings allegedly by herdsmen should not be politicised. He said a political interpretation could ignite unprecedented crises. Osinbajo cautioned that under no condition should Nigerians allow
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

