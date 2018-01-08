‘Don’t try it in Anambra’ — Obiano warns killer herdsmen – TheCable
'Don't try it in Anambra' — Obiano warns killer herdsmen
Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra state, has warned killer herdsmen against perpetrating any atrocity in the state. He gave the warning at a reception organised in his honour in the Aguleri area of the state, on Monday. Obiano directed that herdsmen …
Obiano to herdsmen: desist from attacks or face our wrath
Governor Obiano cautions arms bearing herdsmen
Obiano vows to go after herdsmen with weapons
