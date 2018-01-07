Don’t wish me death, Nyong’o tells ‘enemies’ as he recovers from surgery – SDE Entertainment News
SDE Entertainment News
Don't wish me death, Nyong'o tells 'enemies' as he recovers from surgery
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has expressed anger at political detractors he said were wishing him death as he recovers from a surgery to replace his hip bone. Prof Nyong'o yesterday said he was recovering well after an operation at a San Francisco …
