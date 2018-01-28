 Dorcas Fapson and the Taxify abduction controversy; Diezani in London | See the top 10 viral tweets from last week | Nigeria Today
Dorcas Fapson and the Taxify abduction controversy; Diezani in London | See the top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

All about the red lines

At about the same time Obasanjo’s explosive anti-Buhari memo was published to the media, tweets from the handle of Oby Ezekwesili accused Buhari and the Nigeria Police of unlawful arrest and detention of members of the Bring Back Our Girls group.

Who GDP epp?

Louder please, for Buhari’s failing ears.

Dorcas vs the People

The Shuga actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, had a nightmare encounter with a Taxify driver and uploaded snaps to show her ordeal.

It sparked a wild debate about rape and kidnap. Many defended her bravery, while there were accusations that she “added sugar” to her side of the story to incriminate the driver falsely.

Celebs and media personalities like Adekunle Gold, Denola Grey and OvieO showed support for Dorcas. Simi got involved, raining “shit” on anyone who did not see Dorcas’ side of the story. But she got burned and had to delete the tweets.

Just another day in Naija.

Shopping for soup

This has to be Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum supposedly on the streets of London.

Excus, please. (wo)man must wack.

Welcome to Lagos

Asked and answered.

Feminism or Misandry?

Eiya.

Tear down Racism

If you didn’t tear up, you need a check.

Keshi Lives

Awwww.

‘Pijot’ at 50

The original vehicle for convoys, the ‘PAN’, that car your neighbour had and probably still has.

There was no shortage of persons tagging on in the celebration by showing off their surviving whips.

Osheey, baddest.

Baba, Light up da place!

South African jazz legend, Hugh Masekela, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 in his life and was an anti-apartheid force, passed this week. Tributes flowed, with good mixes of profound loss and humor:

May he rest in peace.

Bonus

Receive sense

President Pinocchio

Baba go-slow takes the piss

Vote of no confidence

Patriarchy Nigeria

The die is cast

Breaking:

Love Conquers all

Book Title: How to be savage

Author: Nigerians

