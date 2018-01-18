Dortmund deny contact with Arsenal for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund said on Thursday they have had no contact with Arsenal amidst reports their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is chasing a move to the Premier League giants.

Aubameyang’s father and agent Pierre has reportedly been in London this week to negotiate a transfer for the Gabon forward, who was left out of Dortmund’s squad for Friday night’s trip to Hertha Berlin, according to newspaper Bild.

According to German magazine Kicker, Dortmund want 70 million euros ($85.6m) for last season’s top-scorer in the German league.

Aubameyang has already scored 21 goals in 23 games this season, but was disciplined by the club last Sunday for the third time in 16 months after failing to attend a team meeting.

He was dropped for Sunday’s goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg and will now miss a second game in a row, fuelling the speculation he will soon be heading to north London.

“It is obvious that he has to put his foot down in training and show up well,” head coach Peter Stoeger said of Aubameyang earlier on Thursday.

“He can decide for himself, with his attitude, whether he will be considered and I plan on using him, if he works hard.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Aubameyang’s “strong character”, which did not go down well with Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc.

“We find it respectless to talk about a player from another club,” said Zorc, who added that Aubameyang has this week “trained well and is focused” on regaining his Dortmund place.

“There has been no contact with Arsenal and we assume Arsene Wenger has enough to do worrying about the performances of his own players.”

Aubameyang has a contract at Dortmund until 2021.

Swedish teenager Alexander Isak, 18, made only his third German league appearance when he took Aubameyang’s place on Sunday, but the team struggled to take their chances.

