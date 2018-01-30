Double Deez dailiez Debut on YouTube

Two sisters, Denuola 11, and Damola 7, Olomofe are set to make an impact in the world of vlogging as they focus on children and adults with the official launch of their vlog, Double Deez dailiez on 23rd December 2017.

Their videos which are uploaded every Saturday on youtube will feature skits, health tips, pertinent news, doll videos, talk on creative topics, DIYs, and vlogs about their own various activities.

According to their mother, Funlola Olomofe, the duo is out to fully assume creative control of the internet to reach out to their peers and adults.

Their mother noted in an interview with the Nation that acting and showbiz had always been part of the sisters from a tender age.

She said: “They make funny acts and skit together with any slight opportunity given. As their mum, I sometimes ask if they are for real or not whenever they are in the act.”

Meanwhile, Double Deez dailiez was borne out of the first letter of their names; Denuola and Damola Olomofe.

According to the two sisters, they aim at making Double Deez dailiez a big brand worldwide to capture children globally especially the black community and encourage them to be who they want to be while also living within the confines of good moral values.

They are also in the business of teaching children to be self-sustainable and not totally dependent on parents and guardians all the time to be spoon fed. They, however, encourage parents to persuade their kids to watch, like and subscribe to the channel.

The two sisters hope, their brand will gradually snowball into all ages in the nearest future. They also aim to be ranked one of the most influential people in Africa and the world.

Damola and Denuola are presently based in the United Kingdom.

