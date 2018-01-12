Double trouble as Wajir governor barred from poll, 21 governors yet to know fate – The Standard
Double trouble as Wajir governor barred from poll, 21 governors yet to know fate
The axe fell on the first governor as the courts moved to affirm the value of a university degree for holders of the coveted seat. Yesterday, Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi lost a petition lodged by his predecessor and rival in the election, Ahmed …
Lack of degree costs Abdi governor's seat
