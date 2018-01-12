 Double trouble as Wajir governor barred from poll, 21 governors yet to know fate – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Double trouble as Wajir governor barred from poll, 21 governors yet to know fate – The Standard

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Double trouble as Wajir governor barred from poll, 21 governors yet to know fate
The Standard
The axe fell on the first governor as the courts moved to affirm the value of a university degree for holders of the coveted seat. Yesterday, Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi lost a petition lodged by his predecessor and rival in the election, Ahmed
Lack of degree costs Abdi governor's seatThe Star, Kenya

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.